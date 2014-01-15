Check Out The Stunning New $US10,000-A-Night Suite At Billionaire Prince Alwaleed's Riyadh Hotel

The Four Seasons Hotel in Riyadh recently unveiled their Kingdom Suite, a duplex that spans the 48th and 50th floors of the hotel and offers incredible views of the Saudi Arabian capital city.

The 35,000-square-foot+ suite is part of a multimillion-dollar renovation the luxury hotel, owned by Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, completed over the course of the last 18 months. The Kingdom Suite can be booked for $US10,665 a night, and a private butler may be assigned to your room during your stay.

The suite is opulent, with gold-toned decor and dramatic light fixtures taking center stage in the living room.

Four seasons riyadh kingdom suiteCourtesy of Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh

High ceilings make for a dramatic entrance.

Four seasons riyadh kingdom suiteCourtesy of Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh

Beautiful views of the Saudi Arabian city are a guarantee at this height.

Four seasons riyadh kingdom suiteCourtesy of Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh

The luxurious bedroom also includes a dressing room, makeup area, and walk-in closet.

Four seasons riyadh kingdom suiteCourtesy of Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh

The marble bath tub overlooks the cityscape as well.

Four seasons riyadh kingdom suiteCourtesy of Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh

