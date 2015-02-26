The 'King of Instagram' can't find anyone to buy his Lamborghini on eBay

Famed “King of Instagram” Dan Bilzerian is trying to unload his Lamborghini on eBay but has been unsuccessful in finding takers, RumorFix.com reports.

The 2013 Lamborghini Aventador Roadster is listed on eBay for the second time at the price of $US500,000, and the current bid is at $US410,000.

The reserve bid (a seller can determine bids under a certain amount won’t be accepted) has not been met.

The car’s description reads “condition is flawless other than one small scuff on the right rear wheel” and the car has appeared in many an Instagram posted by Bilzerian.

Cars, hot women, money, and guns are his favourite things to post to his audience of 6.7 million followers.

Hopefully he’ll get a buyer soon. Until then, check out the listing on eBay here.

