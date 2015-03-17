The King of Instagram had party with alligators and mermaids

Dan Bilzerian, the so-called “King of Instagram” had another epic party yesterday complete with a live alligator and woman dressed as a mermaid (or she could just be naked in the pool).

“It’s not a party without an alligator and a mermaid,” he writes.

The 34-year-old poker star is known for throwing outrageous events and documenting them on the social network.

“Cars, hot women, money, and guns are his favourite things to post to his audience of 6.7 million followers,” Business Insider’s Caroline Moss wrote in January.

NOW WATCH: Kids Explain Why Instagram Is So Popular



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.