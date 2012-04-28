The Kindle Fire Is Eating The Android Tablet Market

The Kindle Fire has picked up an astonishing 54.4 per cent share of the Android tablet market, according to comScore.That’s up from an already formidable 29.4 per cent right out of the gates in December (it was released in November)



While the Kindle Fire technically runs on Android, it is a highly modified version of the software (known as forking). Nonetheless, there are two key takeaways:

As we predicted, the Kindle Fire is a hit. Amazon opened up a new segment of the market by not trying to compete directly with the iPad.

Android Tablets not named Kindle Fire are struggling. Sales of the Kindle Fire have reportedly been strong, but not that strong. To capture this large of a market share so quickly is a bit disconcerting, which is probably what spurred Google’s decision to directly enter the market this summer.

