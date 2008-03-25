The Kindle Effect? E-book Sales Up 24 per cent (AMZN)

We’ve heard anecdotes from publishers and readers, and now we have a more quantitative sign that the Kindle is spurring the e-book industry since its November launch: In January, y/y revenue from e-book sales jumped 24 per cent for U.S. publishers.



That’s still a tiny number: Wholesale revenue climbed from $2.5 to $3.1 million, according to the International Digital Publishing Forum. Just imagine what might happen when Amazon (AMZN) is able to start fulfilling Kindle orders.

The info comes from the International Digital Publishers Forum, which collects data from 12 to 15 trade publishers every quarter along with the Association of American Publishers.

