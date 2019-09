Photo: AppleInsider

The hotly anticipated Steve Jobs biography is out electronically via Amazon Kindle.Our copy just loaded on our iPhone. We’re going to be digging into it now, and we’ll let you know what we find.



If you’ve pre-ordered, you might want to fire up your Kindle and look for it.

