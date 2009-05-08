The Kindle Can't Pronounce "Barack Obama"

Nicholas Carlson
  • Microsoft tries to peddle fancy photo software to the enterprise [PaidContent]
  • Amazon buys into cooking site Foodista.com [PaidContent]
  • Oracle’s Larry Ellison: “we are definitely not going to exit the hardware business” [WSJ]
  • Yahoo tests putting favicons in search results [SEL]
  • Can Facebook get out from Twitter’s shadow at its annual event? [AllFacebook]
  • Duke Nukem developer goes out of business [BBC]
  • The Kindle can’t pronounce “Barack Obama” [NYT]

