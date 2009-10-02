"The Kindle Ate My Homework"... Amazon Ponies Up $150,000 Settlement

When 1984 was removed from the Kindle, a teenager was in the middle of a report on the book.



He did not lose his margin notes, but said they were useless without the text and initiated a class action complaint against Amazon.

Amazon remotely deleted George Orwell’s 1984 and Animal Farm from all Kindles when it discovered it did not have U.S. distribution rights. Amazon provided refunds and then later offered to return the e-book to those who wanted it, or provide a $30 gift certificate.

The case, filed just two months ago, has settled for $150,000.

So maybe the kid’s homework was worth something? Not really. Unfortunately for the teen, Justin Gawronski, the $150,000 is going straight to his lawyers at KamberEdelson, who must donate it to charity. The settlement does not mention payment to Gawronski or his co-plaintiff.

The plaintiffs admit in the settlement agreement that the concessions Amazon made after it removed the book make class certification unlikely.

For its part, Amazon stipulates that it will not remove e-books in the future unless 1) the consumer requests it or fails to pay; 2) it is required by a court or regulator to do so; or 3) it’s necessary to protect to Kindle or the network.

No word on what grade he received on the 1984 report.

PCWorld has additional coverage of the settlement.

