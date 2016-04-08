The Killers are going to give a private concert at the hedge fund conference of the year

Every May, more than 1,200 hedge funders head to Las Vegas for the Skybridge Alternatives Conference (SALT) hosted by Anthony Scaramucci.

The conference features panels top investors as well keynotes from celebrities and politicians.

One the final eve of the four-day event, there’s a private show. This year, it’s The Killers.

Past performances include One Republic, Lenny Kravitz, and Maroon Five.

The concert is sponsored by BNY Mellon and Pershing Prime Services.

