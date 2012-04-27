The Killers' Saxophone Player Was Found Dead In An Apparent Suicide

Screenshot, Facebook



Tommy Marth, the saxophone player for the rock band The Killers, was found dead from a gunshot wound to the head at his home in Las Vegas.Marth was discovered Monday in his backyard and according to TMZ, reports have officially ruled the death a suicide.

The 33-year-old musician played with the band on their 2008-2009 world tour and provided music for two albums “Sam’s Town” in 2006 and “Day & Age” from 2008.

The Killers tweeted about their loss on Tuesday:

“Last night we lost our friend Thomas Marth. Our prayers are with his family. There’s a light missing in Las Vegas tonight. Travel well, Tommy.”

Marth is survived by his parents and two siblings.

To learn more about Marth’s life as a musician in Vegas and his journeys on the road, check out this article from Las Vegas Weekly.

