The Killers Countersue Former Manager For Breach Of Contract

Three years after The Killers’ former manager, Braden Merrick, sued the band for breach of contract, the band has filed a countersuit, claiming the same thing and charging that their former manager’s incompetence and double-dealing led to massive revenue losses.

The amount of damages isn’t specified in the suit, but Billboard received a statement from the band saying the group is seeking “multi-million-dollar damages in missed concerts and lost touring revenues, and via the bungling of merchandising and promotional opportunities.” The suit cites a number of instances of incompetence on Merrick’s part.

Merrick previously sued the band and their current manager, Robert Reynolds, for $16 million each in 2006, alleging that the band fired him without legal justification and failed to pay him royalties under a producer agreement.

