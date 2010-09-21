One More Way To Make Money On Pot: Buy It In Brooklyn, Sell It In Tacoma

Who said Google was turning evil?



According to priceofweed.com, a google mashup using live user-submitted pricing data for marijuana Joe Weisenthal highlighted last week, it looks like there’s a decent trade in buying high quality in Brooklyn, then selling it into Tacoma, Washington. (Theoretically of course)

$80 vs. $280, for a healthy $200 spread. Boom. (Theoretically)

It won’t be long before marijuana futures one day help us converge the disparate prices of this budding market, and if the current trend towards legalization continues, there must be enormous, legal business opportunities in the space.

(Screenshots via Infectious Greed)

