THE KIDS THESE DAYS: Study Shows Children Do Not Like Violence On Television

On “The Slim Shady LP,” Eminem raps, “Hi kids! Do you like violence? (Yeah yeah yeah!)/Wanna see me stick Nine Inch Nails through each one of my eyelids? (Uh-huh!)”



Turns out the Great White Hope was wrong, as was society’s general perception of kids and violence.

An Indiana University study found that children do not enjoy watching violence on television.

“You don’t have to cram violence into these cartoons to get kids to like them,” Andrew Weaver, an assistant professor of telecommunications in the university’s College of Arts and Sciences, said in Media Psychology. “They’ll like them without the violence, just as much if not more.

The study showed four five-minute clips to a group of 128 boys and girls ranging from age five to 11. The videos contained varying levels of violence.

Almost 70 per cent of television shows aimed at children contain fighting or other types of violence, but the study shows it isn’t necessary to attract an audience.

