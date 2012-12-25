The Kickstarter Project Apple Tried To Kill Is Back On

Photo: screenshot

Kickstarter project Pop, a charging station that let you charge iPhones, iPads, and other gadgets using a variety of different plugs, is back on after a brief cancelation. Pop said Apple wouldn’t licence its new tiny Lightning charger for use in the same device that used Apple’s earlier 30-pin connector a standard Micro USB charger, effectively killing the project because it couldn’t be used with the iPhone 5 and new iPads.



But Apple came back a day later and said that’s not the case. Apple said it will allow the Lightning charger to be used in the same device as Micro USB chargers. It also reversed its position on allowing the Lightning connector to be used with the 30-pin connector.

In an update to its Kickstarter backers, Pop says the project is back on.

Here’s an excerpt from Pop’s statement:

As you know on Thursday we sent you an update that because of Apple’s rules around Lightning we would be cancelling POP. The story got A LOT of news and reactions, way more than we could have ever imagined. In fact it became such big news that 24 hours after we posted Apple changed their guidelines for Lightning.

It was an incredible turn of events for us. We never could have imagined that we would be able to change Apple’s rules.

Based on Apple’s change we can make POP the way we had promised and the project is back on. We will not be processing refunds and are going full speed ahead to produce and deliver the product to you ASAP.

We hope to do another update in the next 7-10 days to give you a new estimated delivery date.

