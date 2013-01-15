The BROpener Turns Any Surface Into A Bottle Opener

This is the BROpener, a Kickstarter project by San Francisco design team Matt von Mering and Aaron Avallon.



Why We Love It: For your inner frat guy, this domino-shaped bottle opener will allow you to open a beer on literally any stable surface without ruining the edges of your furniture. It’s made of 7075 aircraft-grade machine-milled aluminium with a built-in magnet to catch the bottle caps. The BROpener attaches with double-sided tape so you can stick it wherever you want, and when you’re ready to remove the BROpener, just twist it sideways to release the tape.

The BROpener Kickstarter project has already generated over $20,000 at the time of this post, just $15,000 short of its $35,000 goal. They are even customisable if you want your own logo or text to appear on the laser-etched bottle opener. Pledges start at a minimum of $1, or $14 to have your own BROpener shipped to you.

Photo: Kickstarter

Where To Buy: Available through donation at the Kickstarter BROpener website.

Cost: $14.

