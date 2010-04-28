6 Steps To Pricing Your Product Right

Note: This article was originally published on OPEN Forum.
You might be selling the most spectacular product in the world — but price it wrong, and you could still go broke.
Too high, and you’ll scare off potential customers. Too low, and you’ll hurt your profitability.
Setting the right price is a complex task, involving everything from production costs to the budget of your key demographic. According to Pam Newman, president of RPPC, a Kansas City, Mo., small business accounting firm, the key is to not shoot from the hip.
“Your pricing strategy should be part of an overall business-planning process,” she says.
To do it right, consider the following steps.
That includes both direct expenses--i.e., what you pay for raw materials--and overhead, such as insurance and rent.
With that information, you can then determine whether you'll be able to cover your costs and generate a profit by charging specific prices.
That means conducting thorough market research, either by hiring a specialist or doing surveys on your own.
In either case, your goal is to get a detailed view of who your customers are and just how much they can spend.
