6 Steps To Pricing Your Product Right

Note: This article was originally published on OPEN Forum.



You might be selling the most spectacular product in the world — but price it wrong, and you could still go broke.

Too high, and you’ll scare off potential customers. Too low, and you’ll hurt your profitability.

Setting the right price is a complex task, involving everything from production costs to the budget of your key demographic. According to Pam Newman, president of RPPC, a Kansas City, Mo., small business accounting firm, the key is to not shoot from the hip.

“Your pricing strategy should be part of an overall business-planning process,” she says.

To do it right, consider the following steps.

Click here to see the keys to pricing your product right >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.