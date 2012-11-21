How To Be Happy At Work [INFOGRAPHIC]

Most people spend the majority of their lives at work. So what makes people happy at their jobs? City and Guilds, a vocational training organisation, did a survey which found that the most important things were getting along with colleagues, doing something that feels worthwhile, and control over duties and workload.



The survey found that gardeners and florists were all the way at the top in terms of happiness. Bankers and IT professionals, despite larger paychecks, were the least happy. It’s broken down in this infographic:

