The Key to Social Media ROI: Relevance

With many marketers focused on driving “likes” and spending to get consumers to go to their Facebook pages, the jury’s been out on how this will result in ROI for brands. Now, there’s a company with a strategy that promises to deliver real impact for brands and their social media investment. Vibrant Social Bar, which extends the reach of advertisers’ social media content beyond the “like,” pushing branded social content to interested users across relevant Web pages. This new ad product is the latest application of their technology and applies a deep understanding of context and content beyond the flagship In-Text product to a variety of contextual media placements.



Vibrant is changing the game for social media marketing, with the Social Bar enabling brands to deliver contextually relevant social media content directly to consumers wherever they are online. This branded social destination displays the brand logo, social buttons and real-time social feeds with an expandable option enabling users to engage with content that is relevant to the page without ever leaving the page they are on.

“We have always believed in the value of branded content, and now we can turn brands’ investments in social media into successful contextual campaigns,” says Vibrant Co-Founder and CEO Doug Stevenson. “Vibrant Social Bar extends the reach of marketers’ social content to consumers across our network of 6,000 premium publishers, reaching 71% of the U.S. internet audience.”

Vibrant Social Bar features live feeds from social media outlets such as Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, along with the option to customise links and search capabilities to include pre-populated keywords. The toolbar also expands to prompt additional interaction, allowing users to engage with embedded Facebook and YouTube links, as well as to “like,” “follow,” or subscribe to social content.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.