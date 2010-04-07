The Key To Networking: Stepping Outside Your Comfort Zone

Photo: ClickFlashPhotos / Nicki Varkevisser via Flickr

From The Huffington Post:Most people tend to congregate with people similar to them. And the people like them then generally associate with people like them and so on. As a result, the people you know, and the people who know the people you know (and so on) tend to double back on themselves (that is the small world phenomenon).



To be contrasted are those who extend themselves to people outside their comfort zone – in other words, to networks, associations, organisations, etc. populated by dissimilar folks (think Kevin Bacon making a lot of different types of movies). These are the people who have the most powerful networks because they are linked to a much wider cross section of individuals.

Continue reading at The Huffington Post >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.