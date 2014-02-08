The Kerr Family Pleads With Miranda To Come Home

The family of Miranda Kerr, who has recently been signed as the face of H&M, have made a public plea for the Australian supermodel to come home, revealing it has been a year since they saw her or her son Flynn.

In an episode of ABC1′s docudrama series, Family Confidential, the Kerr’s revealed their relationship with their daughter was not what it use to be, suggesting Miranda’s A-list lifestyle was taking it toll.

“Miranda’s life is so different now (and) she’s surrounded by yes people all the time. It’s so important for me to be real, to be true, to be who she needs me to be.”

Her “worried” parents Therese and John Kerr, they simply want to be involved in their daughter and grandson’s lives.

“What I’d really like to do as a granddad now is teach Flynn how to milk a cow, how to ride a horse, teach him all them (sic) country things,” John Kerr told the ABC.

Read more here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.