Kim Kardashian Saves The Magazine Industry (No, Really)

We expect the Kardashians to be able to sell sex tapes and tabloid covers — but is it possible they can sell monthlies?



WWD looks at the facts: Kim Kardashian’s appearance on the front of artistically-leaning fashion magazine W caused a big buzz, leading to that issue tying for second highest seller of the year.

Who did Kim tie with? Megan Fox, in March. Times are changing.

Shape had its best-selling issue of the year in June on newsstands, with Kardashian on the cover. Allure‘s September issue, featuring Kardashian, was its third most popular seller of the year.

We hope you like the Kardashians because with this kind of selling power you’ll likely be seeing a lot more of them in 2011.

