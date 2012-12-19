The Kardashians Just Unveiled Their Annual Christmas Card — But It's Missing One Person

The Kardashians have just revealed their annual Christmas card (Khristmas kard?) and the gang’s all there, save for Kim’s other “K” … Kanye.



While Khloé’s husband, Lamar Odom, is featured in the pic, so is Kourtney’s boyfriend, Scott Disick. But Kim’s serious beau is noticeably absent. Perhaps because she’s not even divorced yet from former hubby Kris Humphries — who never made the card.

Despite an absent West, this year’s white-and-silver-themed card, shot by photog Nick Saglimbeni, does showcase a few new family members: Kourtney and Scott’s baby, Penelope, as well as Kim’s late kitten, Mercy.

Photo: Nick Saglimbeni/Celebuzz

This year’s card is much more upbeat than 2011’s formal family portrait:

Photo: Celebuzz

But getting all of the Kardashian clan in one place at one time for a Christmas card photo shoot is no easy fete.

Khloé recently revealed on “Ellen” that the picture is photoshopped in order to add in family members who can’t make it for the shoot.

“We pretend that we’re always together,” Kardashian-Odom told DeGeneres. “The power of cameras and Photoshop.”

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

