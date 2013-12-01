The Kangaroos Punish New Zealand With A 34-2 Schooling To Win The World Cup

Getty/ Matt King

The Kangaroos schooled New Zealand in the final of the Rugby League World Cup in England overnight with a 34-2 win.

In front of a record crowd for Old Trafford stadium, 74,468 watched on as Australia took out their first World Cup title in 13 years.

Johnathan Thurston, Billy Slater and Ben Morris were stars of the match, with Thurston claiming his fourth man-of-the-match award of the tournament.

