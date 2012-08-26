The Jury In The Apple-Samsung Case Deliberated Just 21 Hours

The jury for the Apple-Samsung infringement suit, a collection of people ranging from a bike shop employee to a video compression expert, took only 21 hours to award Apple $1.05 billion, reports the Wall Street Journal.



The very first vote taken immediately after proceedings concluded was already a 7-2 vote in favour of Apple. The decision was a major win for Tim Cook, with the case ending in Apple’s favour a year to the day that he took over as Apple CEO.

Check out the video below as All Things D’s Mike Isaac talks about the court proceedings.



