The junior coalition party in Greece's government says NO DEAL

REUTERS/John Kolesidis Independent Greeks leader Panos Kammenos, centre, with other parliamentarians.

The Independent Greeks, the junior coalition party in Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ government,are refusing to back the deal he negotiated in Brussels.

The deal is a massive climbdown for Tsipras and his radical Syriza party, which was elected in opposition to the existing bailout agreements in January.

The deal offers Greece billions to recapitalise its banks, make debt repayments and reform its economy — but also requires painful austerity, massive privatisation and cuts to its pension system that Syriza’s voters don’t want.

It’s likely that Syriza can cobble together a new coalition, if necessary, the centrist To Potami party would vote for the deal, as would PASOK, the former centre-left mainstream party, and New Democracy, the centre-right opposition.

Despite the fact that he can still likely pass the deal, being rejected by his electoral allies is a political blow for Tsipras.

According to Enikos.gr, more than enough Syriza MPs have expressed issues with the deal that the existing coalition won’t be enough to pass it, and other votes will be needed.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.