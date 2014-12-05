Silicon Valley's Massive Homeless Camp Is Being Shut Down For Good -- Here's What We Saw When We Visited Last Year

Despite Silicon Valley’s remarkable wealth, the area is home to more than 7,500 homeless people and one of the biggest homeless camps in the United States.

Nicknamed “The Jungle,” the 65-acre encampment is located in a middle-class neighbourhood in San Jose and at times has been home to more than 200 people.

Now, after years of cleanup attempts, authorities are shutting the The Jungle down for good, the Los Angeles Times reports.

While around three-quarters of residents have been relocated, around 50 still have not found a new place to live despite rent subsidies and assistance from the city, according to the LA Times.

Business Insider visited The Jungle over the course of a week in July 2013.

Robert Johnson wrote an earlier version of this story.

