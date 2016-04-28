Here's what 'The Jungle Book' -- the most visually stunning movie of the year -- looks like without special effects

Bi The imposing Shere Khan (Idris Elba) was a CGI creation.

Disney’s latest version of “The Jungle Book” has already grossed $548.3 million worldwide.

One element that has driven viewers to movie theatres are the stunning visuals.

The film was shot almost entirely in a warehouse in Los Angeles. The beautiful jungle and all of its animals were created with CGI after shooting ended. However, everything looks so convincing that many are hailing it as having some of the best visual effects of all time.

The movie pre-CGI, however, is a different beast. It’s a shocking contrast.

Here’s a peek behind the scenes:

'The Jungle Book' is being hailed one of the most visually stunning movies of the year thanks to its beautiful jungle and striking animals. Disney In reality, the movie was mostly shot in a warehouse in Los Angeles, and Neel Sethi (Mowgli) wandered around a handful of plants. Disney This imposing cliff? Disney Entirely CGI. Disney This incredible buffalo stampede... Disney ...was once a patch of mud in the studio. Disney Here's Mowgli hanging out with his buddy Baloo. Disney In reality, his animal friends were puppets. Disney All of the jungle's animal inhabitants were created in post-production. Disney The details were slowly but surely fine-tuned... Disney Until they looked like this. The attention to detail is incredible: every hair on King Louie's (Christopher Walken) body is in place. Disney And while Sethi was sliding through mud and braving rainstorms... Disney/EPK.tv ...the voice actors recorded comfortably from a studio. Disney Bill Murray plays Baloo. They were able to watch their animated selves as they recorded their voices. Disney Giancarlo Esposito plays Mowgli's wolf father Akela. Sethi was mostly on-set by himself. Disney Don't worry: somebody else was operating the camera. Crew members could see what shots would eventually look like through their monitors. This log ride... Disney ...would eventually turn into this. Disney While he wasn't always hanging out with Bill Murray, Ben Kingsley, or Scarlett Johansson, the first-time actor still got plenty of face time with director Jon Favreau. Disney Favreau also directed 'Iron Man' and 'Chef.' It's incredible what CGI could turn a simple warehouse in LA into. Disney

