The latest trailer for Disney’s live-action version of “The Jungle Book” was released during the Super Bowl. The film relies heavily on CGI, and it looks absolutely stunning.

Watch the trailer here.

Story by Ian Phillips and editing by Jeremy Dreyfuss

Follow INSIDER on Facebook

Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.