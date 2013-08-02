BIG MISS: JUST 162K JOBS CREATED IN JULY, JUNE REVISED LOWER, UNEMPLOYMENT FALLS TO 7.4%

The July jobs number is out, and it’s not pretty.

Just 162,000 new jobs were created in July.

That’s below expectations of 185,000, and well below “whisper” numbers over 200,000.

Meanwhile, the unemployment rate fell to 7.4% from 7.6%.

Markets are off a bit, post number.

Meanwhile, last month was revised downward.

Not horrible by any stretch, but kind of meh.

According tot he household survey, about two thirds of the jobs created were part-time.

Equity markets aren’t moving too much on the news, but gold has spiked, interest rates have fallen, and the dollar is weaker, which implies a belief that Fed tapering has been delayed.

The full press release is here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.