A sweatsuit from a once-popular glam brand is so out of style it's going in a museum

Mark Davis/Getty Images Paris Hilton frequently wore Juicy Couture track suits.

Back in the early aughts, the Juicy Couture track suit was something of a status symbol. At the brand’s peak, celebrities like Paris Hiltonwere frequently photographed wearing the (unflattering) track suits.

But now, that track suit is a relic of the past.

In fact, Dazed Digital (via The Cut) reports that the 2004 version of the track suit will appear in a forthcoming museum exhibit.

The exhibit, called “Undressed: A Brief History of Underwear,” will run in London’s Victoria and Albert Museum from April 16, 2016, through March 12, 2017.

According to the museum’s website, the exhibit “will address the practicalities of underwear and its role in the fashionable wardrobe whilst highlighting its sensual, sexual appeal. The exhibition will explore dress reformers and designers who argued for the beauty of the natural body, as well as entrepreneurs, inventors and innovators who have played a critical role in the development of increasingly more effective and comfortable underwear.”

It’s not clear how the formerly iconic lounge wear will fit into the underwear theme, but Dazed Digital mentions that other iconic clothing items — like a sheer Kate Moss dress — will appear.

Earlier this month, The Telegraph reported that the Victoria & Albert museum rejected Margaret Thatcher’s wardrobe for the exhibit, citing the exhibit’s criteria: “outstanding aesthetic or technical quality” versus “intrinsic social historical value.” (Thatcher’s clothes were slated to be sold via Christie’s, the Telegraph reported.) Apparently, there’s something to be learned from Juicy Couture’s apparel.

www.jeansis.com This track suit is now a relic of the past.

Still, the brand’s demise reads like a cautionary tale for retailers.

Juicy Couture shuttered all of its stores in the United States last year.

It ultimately lost its lustre when its styles failed to evolve with fashion’s changing climate. Companies like Lululemon and Under Armour have ultimately usurped the brand, with their fitting, flattering, and functional styles. Juicy Couture’s track suits — while comfortable and perfect for plane rides — lack the the features that define contemporary activewear, be it moisture-wicking fabric or cooling technology. Many of Lululemon’s pants are designed to provide support, too, making them more flattering.

Many companies have decided to delve into the athleisure sector — including struggling retailer Abercrombie & Fitch — proving just how popular athleisure is.

Athleisure has even eclipsed denim as a wardrobe staple.

Juicy Couture has now been relegated to the bargain bin. The brand’s apparel and accessories are now available at lower price points Kohl’s, amongst other places. At Kohl’s, a full track suit is $US60, and at this moment, is on sale for $US36.99.

Screengrab via Kohl’s Juicy Couture’s track suit is on sale at Kohl’s.

However, other retailers are still selling Juicy Couture’s apparel at higher prices.

At Macy’s, the signature velour track suit is significantly pricier. The jacket goes for $US178. As a comparison, Lululemon’s In Flux jacket is $US128.

