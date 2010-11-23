The JPMorgan Trading Floor Got A Kick Out Of CNBC's Picture Of Matt Zames

When CNBC interviewed Jes Staley on Thursday, they showed pictures of Staley’s competition in the race for Jamie Dimon’s successor at JPMorgan.



It could be Staley, or Mike Cavanagh, or Charles Scharf, or Matt Zames, or the next CEO could be Mary Erdoes.

Matt Zames sits on the trading floor at JPMorgan – he’s the only one of the 5 potentials who sits there – and when everyone heard his name, a round of applause erupted on the floor.

And then the JPMorgan trading floor saw the picture of Matt Zames.

“He hated the picture they used of him,” someone on the floor told us.

“Everyone was making fun of him.”

Turns out, CNBC accidentally used a picture of the wrong guy. Whoever was in the picture wasn’t Zames at all!

DealJournal thinks it was Andrew Madoff.

We’re not sure, but whoever it was in the picture, Zames is reportedly much better looking.

