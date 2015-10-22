The journalist who tripped over a refugee and filmed it plans to sue Facebook for 'ruining her life'

She’s been dubbed “the most hated woman on the internet”, but Hungarian camerawoman Petra Laszlo believes Facebook is refusing to help her shed the image it helped create.

Laszlo was working for Hungary’s N1TV when she was sent to film refugees gathering on the Hungarian-Serbian border. Police arrived and things got out of hand. As the refugees fled, Laszlo was caught doing this:

And this:

And the internet returned fire. Within 24 hours, Laszlo was sacked from her job and yesterday told Russia’s Izvestia newspaper her life has never been the same since.

“I pushed him only because I was afraid,” she told the paper. “I did not see that there was a child. I’m sorry that it turned out this way.”

But wait, there’s more. Sky News also reports that she plans to sue the man she tripped, because he changed his testimony after initially blaming police.

“My husband wants to prove my innocence,” she said.

In the meantime, her name has been used to set up various Facebook groups, both abusing her and drawing abuse to her. Laszlo says she knows of $20,000 rewards offered for her murder.

“I can definitely say that my life is ruined,” she said. “It’s unlikely that I will be able to find a job and do what I like the most.”

So she’s suing Facebook, mainly because while it appears the social network has been actively deleting groups supporting her, it has ignored all her letters and complaints asking for the pages of abuse to be taken down.

She said all she was trying to do on that fateful day was “help police”.

She is also considering a move to Russia, but first, she has to face criminal trial in Hungary.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.