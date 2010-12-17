Throwdown! Jon Stewart Skewers Piers Morgan For 'Relatively Meaningless' CNN Promos

This can only be good for Piers Morgan — nothing promotes a show quite as successfully as a good old pissing match.

The other day Morgan — CNN’s great 9pm hope (or all PM hope, really) — released a promo vid in which he remarked that he felt Jon Stewart had jumped the shark with his Sanity Rally.

Perhaps in response, Stewart last night devoted a segment to mocking CNN as the network that only beats the channel “only devoted to selling knives.” And further skewered Piers for his, er, simple descriptions of what his show will be like.

Piers: “I like interviews because I like talking to people.”

Stewart: “Oh he likes people? If you’re tuning in to hear the dog from Beethoven debate Afghan troop levels you’re sh*t out of luck.” Indeed. Stewart video below.

Piers responded on Twitter this morning.

A few more back and forths like this and CNN can probably scrap their entire promo budget and just rely on the blogosphere. Vid below.

The Daily Show With Jon Stewart Mon – Thurs 11p / 10c Fall of the House of Blitzer www.thedailyshow.com



