The Joker And Iron Man To Help Save Halloween, Economy

The National Retail Federation reported several weeks ago that Halloween-related spending could reach $5.77 billion or $66.54 per person. (Go long scary makeup, candy corn, and pumpkins.) And Hollywood, as always, is doing its part to propel this economic stimulus. This summer’s glut of comic-book movies have inspired a number of relatively expensive costumes. Meanwhile, people dressed up as The Joker, Iron Man, and Indiana Jones will serve as a nice bit of free advertising for their respective films, which hit DVD this fall.



The Joker, unsurprisingly is the most popular men’s costume inspired by a 2008 movie, according to the 3,000 people surveyed by online ticket retailer, Fandango, with Batman in the number two spot. (Seems like The Joker won this fight.) Also making the list of the top 10 men’s movie-inspired costumes (full rundown below), were comic-book heroes Iron Man and Hellboy and Dark Knight villain Harvey Two-Face, which would definitely look cool, but we doubt anyone would want to go through all the effort to replicate Aaron Eckhart’s elaborate makeup. Some brave individuals also claimed they were planning to dress up as two of this summer’s most controversial characters: Robert Downey Jr.’s blackface soldier Kirk Lazarus and Ben Stiller’s mentally-disabled farmhand Simple Jack, both from Tropic Thunder. Classy! Frankly we’re shocked that all of the controversy these characters created didn’t deter people from dressing up like them as a joke. Memo to wanna-be Kirks and Jacks: Don’t be surprised if a few people walk away with horrified looks on their faces after you tell them who you are.

Top 10 Men’s Costumes Based on Movies Released In 2008:

The Joker (The Dark Knight) Batman (The Dark Knight) Iron Man / Tony Stark (Iron Man) Kirk Lazarus (Tropic Thunder) Indiana Jones (Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull) Hellboy (Hellboy II: The Golden Army) Harvey Two-Face (The Dark Knight) Jigsaw (the yet-to-be-released Saw V) Simple Jack (Tropic Thunder) Saul the Dealer (Pineapple Express)

With the exception of James Franco’s pothead character from Pineapple Express and possibly the controversy-baiting Tropic Thunder-based costumes, a lot of these getups require specific costumes (Iron Man, Batman) or at least a lot of makeup (The Joker, Hellboy, and Harvey Two-Face) to create, which is music (ch-ching!) to costume retailers’ ears. And because we’re helpful like that, we scanned a number of online Halloween costume retailers to tell you how much these get-ups will cost, and where you can buy them. You’re welcome!

The Joker: available on buycostumes.com ($36.99-159.99), halloweencostumes.com ($54.99), and halloweenadventure.com ($36.99-42.99)

Batman, the Dark Knight version: buycostumes.com ($44.99-439.99), halloweencostumes.com ($48.99), and halloweenadventure.com ($26.99-$490.99)

Iron Man: buycostumes.com ($44.99-74.99), halloweencostumes.com ($51.99—note: doesn’t really look like movie version), and halloweenadventure.com ($43.99-44.99—the second one looks like the movie version)

Indiana Jones: buycostumes.com ($32.99-44.99), halloweenexpress.com ($54.99), halloweencostumes.com ($28.99-48.99) and halloweenadventure.com ($34.99-44.99)

Hellboy: was available at buycostumes.com ($29.99) and halloweenexpress.com ($47.97-49.99) but sadly the costumes are out of stock at both retailers. It seemed like a pretty creative costume though, so maybe people will experiment with makeup.

As for the most popular women’s costumes inspired by 2008 movies (list below), most of them are massively lacking in creativity and won’t require that much money to reproduce. Perhaps the ladies are just being more frugal when it comes to Halloween. However, if anyone wants to authentically dress up like the women from Sex and the City, that will require some major spending on designer outfits and Manolo Blahniks or—better yet—the more expensive and trendier Christian Louboutins. We’re sure Hank Paulson will appreciate your efforts. None of the women’s picks had specific costumes for sale that we could find—sorry wannabe Irina Spalko—but it shouldn’t be too hard to find an 18th century gown to play The Duchess and while Playboy makes a line of easy-to-obtain costumes, The House Bunny, women’s no. 1 costume choice, seems to spend most of the movie dressed in outfits like this, which only requires a bra, mini skirt and some trashy high heels to replicate.

Top 10 Women’s Costumes Based on Movies Released In 2008:

The House Bunny (The House Bunny) Fox (Wanted) Hannah Montana (Hannah Montana/Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert Tour) Gabriella (High School Musical 3: Senior Year) Bella (Twilight) Donna (Mamma Mia) Irina Spalko (Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull) Samantha Jones (Sex and the City) The Duchess (The Duchess) Evolet (10,000 B.C.)

Fandango also released a list of the 10 most-popular group costumes, which include combinations from the costumes above and new appearances from Iron Man‘s Pepper Potts, Get Smart‘s Maxwell Smart and Agent 99, Chad and Linda Litzke from Burn After Reading, Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly’s characters in Step Brothers, Harold and Kumar, and Wall-E and Eve from Wall-E. We didn’t see any costumes pertaining to that last one, so best of luck trying to recreate those robots!

Will you be dressing up for Halloween or have these tough economic times caused you to re-think spending money on a costume?

