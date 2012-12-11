The joke twitter feed of the day is Modern Seinfeld, which imagines Seinfeld plot lines if the show was still on the air.



Read it now before they run out of ideas and it gets bad.

Here’s a sample of the best tweets:

George tries online dating, meets a gorgeous woman but breaks up with her because she needed online dating. Elaine gets into SoulCycle. — Modern Seinfeld (@SeinfeldToday) December 10, 2012

Kramer fights with an Apple Genius. Elaine dates a hot subway conductor. Jerry gets an offer to “ghost tweet” the Kelloggs feed. — Modern Seinfeld (@SeinfeldToday) December 10, 2012

Elaine pretends to live in Brooklyn to date a cute, younger guy. Kramer becomes addicted to 5 Hour Energy. George’s parents get Skype. — Modern Seinfeld (@SeinfeldToday) December 10, 2012

Kramer becomes obsessed with another Cosmo Kramer on Twitter who has thousands of followers. Newman Gets lap band surgery. It fails. — Modern Seinfeld (@SeinfeldToday) December 9, 2012

