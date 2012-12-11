The Joke Twitter Feed Of The Day Is Modern Seinfeld

Jay Yarow

The joke twitter feed of the day is Modern Seinfeld, which imagines Seinfeld plot lines if the show was still on the air.

Read it now before they run out of ideas and it gets bad.

Here’s a sample of the best tweets:

