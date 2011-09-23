Here's The Joke From Last Night's GOP Debate That Everyone Is Talking About

Former New Mexico Gov. Gary Johnson brought down the house at last night’s Google/Fox News Republican presidential debate with a middle-school “dog poop” joke.



“My next-door neighbour’s two dogs have created more shovel-ready jobs than this current administration,” Johnson said to rave applause and laughter, a line that became the must-watch soundbite of the debate.

“It’s a sad state of affairs if I somehow catapult into the spotlight because of that joke,” Johnson said of the quip, Johnson told Yahoo’s Chris Moody after the debate, adding he got the line from a friend’s text message. “But I will take it, if that’s the case.”

BONUS: During the debate, each candidate was asked to select a fellow candidate they would consider for the vice presidency. Texas Gov. Rick Perry answered that the perfect candidate would come from “mating Herman Cain and Newt Gingrich.” Via The New Yorker’s Ryan Lizza, here’s what “Newtman Caingrich” would look like.

Watch the video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

