THE JOEL EWANICK DISASTER TIMELINE: How GM's Top Marketer Was Ousted

Joel Ewanick

Photo: GM

In 2009, in the midst of a global recession and one of the worst periods in automotive history, Joel Ewanick was at the top of the world; yesterday, with sales back on track, he was ousted at General Motors.GM is the U.S.’s second largest advertiser (P&G is the first), and Ewanick controlled at least $1.9 billion in ad spending in America.



Ewanick, who had previously worked at Porsche, Yamaha, and Saatchi & Saatchi overseeing the Lexus account, was once the vp of marketing for South Korean automaker Hyundai—arguably the hottest car brand of 2009.

The largely unheralded Korean automaker posted gigantic sales numbers while the rest of the industry was collectively in turmoil. Success came thanks to a complete revamp of the portfolio, improvement in quality, and aggressive brand awareness through a series of campaigns which Ewanick oversaw.

Quite simply, Ewanick—at Hyundai—was the hottest name in the automotive industry. In March of 2010, Ewanick left Hyundai, ending up at General Motors, where he has been the centre of some of the most controversial recent decisions in the automotive and advertising worlds.

