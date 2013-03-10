The Jobs Where Workers Hate Their Bosses The Most

Photo: Bhernandez via flickr

Your boss is likely to be a very powerful influence on your day-to-day work experience. A good boss can lift you up and motivate you in ways you never thought possible, while a bad boss can turn your life into a nightmare.But do some jobs have a tendency to leave employees hating their bosses more than others?



Recently, PayScale asked their users what they wanted to change most about their current job. There seemed to be a trending answer among certain professions — they each wanted a new boss. This answer is likely to come as little surprise to some of you. Many employees hold positions where they’re forced to deal with bad bosses every day.

The data for this survey was gathered from 24,000 respondents. The list of the top 20 jobs where workers hate their bosses also features insight into the median pay of these workers, the stress level of their position, and whether they have low job satisfaction.

1. Chemists and Material Scientists

Percentage who hate their boss: 19.4%

Median pay: $56,500

High stress: 54%

Low job satisfaction: 16%

2. Dental Hygienists

Percentage who hate their boss: 18.2%

Median pay: $67,700

High stress: 54%

Low job satisfaction: 9%

3. Bakers

Percentage who hate their boss: 17.9%

Median pay: $26,300

High stress: 64%

Low job satisfaction: 16%

4. Food Service Managers

Percentage who hate their boss: 17.0%

Median pay: $33,700

High stress: 76%

Low job satisfaction: 14%

5. Occupational Health and Safety Specialists and Technicians

Percentage who hate their boss: 15.8%

Median pay: $61,100

High stress: 66%

Low job satisfaction: 7%

6. Database Administrators (tie)

Percentage who hate their boss: 13.6%

Median pay: $76,000

High stress: 60%

Low job satisfaction: 9%

6. Administrative Service Managers (tie)

Percentage who hate their boss: 13.6%

Median pay: $42,100

High stress: 72%

Low job satisfaction: 9%

8. Dispatchers (tie)

Percentage who hate their boss: 13.5%

Median pay: $35,800

High stress: 79%

Low job satisfaction: 18%

8. Shipping, Receiving, and Traffic Clerks (tie)

Percentage who hate their boss: 13.5%

Median pay: $29,300

High stress: 56%

Low job satisfaction: 19%

10. Actors, Producers, and Directors

Percentage who hate their boss: 13.3%

Median pay: $50,000

High stress: 72%

Low job satisfaction: 12%

11. Cooks

Percentage who hate their boss: 12.3%

Median pay: $22,800

High stress: 68%

Low job satisfaction: 23%

12. Bus and Truck Mechanics and Diesel Engine Specialists

Percentage who hate their boss: 12.1%

Median pay: $40,500

High stress: 57%

Low job satisfaction: 12%

13. Cashiers

Percentage who hate their boss: 11.8%

Median pay: $19,000

High stress: 49%

Low job satisfaction: 26%

14. Order Clerks

Percentage who hate their boss: 11.6%

Median pay: $38,200

High stress: 59%

Low job satisfaction: 13%

15. Industrial Truck and Tractor Operators (tie)

Percentage who hate their boss: 11.5%

Median pay: $39,900

High stress: 74%

Low job satisfaction: 9%

15. Lodging Managers (tie)

Percentage who hate their boss: 11.5%

Median pay: $39,900

High stress: 74%

Low job satisfaction: 9%

17. Heating, Air Conditioning, and Refrigeration Mechanics and Installers

Percentage who hate their boss: 11.3%

Median pay: $42,000

High stress: 55%

Low job satisfaction: 11%

18. Laborers and Material Movers, Hand

Percentage who hate their boss: 11.1%

Median pay: $27,600

High stress: 52%

Low job satisfaction: 23%

19. Education Administrators

Percentage who hate their boss: 10.9%

Median pay: $45,600

High stress: 72%

Low job satisfaction: 8%

20. Teller

Percentage who hate their boss: 10.7%

Median pay: $26,500

High stress: 53%

Low job satisfaction: 18%

You can view the full list of job where employees hate their bosses here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.