HBO filmmakers cancel all press; could be key witnesses against alleged murderer Robert Durst

The filmmakers behind the explosive HBO documentary “The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst,” which looks at the reclusive millionaire suspected of three killings spanning four decades, have found themselves in the spotlight after Durst was arrested in New Orleans on Saturday for the murder of his friend, Susan Berman, a day before the six-part doc had its finale.

Sunday night’s final episode led to a shocking revelation in which Durst reveals, while he was mic’d off-camera, that he “Killed them all, of course.”

Many are making the conclusion that the warrant came off the supposed admission from Durst in “The Jinx,” but the Los Angeles Police Department has said that it did not play a role in the decision to arrest Durst.

Courtesy of HBO ‘The Jinx’ director Andrew Jarecki (L) and Robert Durst (R).

“The Jinx” director, Andrew Jarecki, told “CBS This Morning” that they brought the audio to the authorities “many months” later after shooting the interview in 2012.

Jarecki also told CBS that they had “hoped” Durst would be arrested “as soon as possible.” And were “amazed” he hadn’t been arrested sooner.

Jarecki also did an interview on “Good Morning America” and one along with his cinematographer, Marc Smerling, for The New York Times, but has since canceled all interview requests, telling Entertainment Weekly in a written statement:

“Given that we are likely to be called as witnesses in any case law enforcement may decide to bring against Robert Durst, it is not appropriate for us to comment further on these pending matters.”

In the final episode of “The Jinx,” Durst leaves the room where Jarecki was interviewing him and goes to the restroom, though his mic was still on. Jarecki told CBS that Durst was aware it was still on. In the bathroom Durst begins speaking to himself:

“I’m having difficulty with the questions” “What the hell do I do?” “Killed them all, of course.”

Jarecki told the Times that assistant editors they hired had come across the audio two years later. However, in his interview with CBS, Jarecki said they discovered it “many months” later.

Durst is the son of New York City real estate mogul Seymour Durst. He has long been a suspect in the 1982 disappearance of his wife, Kathie, which was the basis of the 2010 movie “All Good Things” starring Ryan Gosling and Kirsten Dunst. Dust was also under suspicion of the unsolved killing of his close friend Susan Berman in 2000, which he’s now been arrested for. He was also a suspect in the killing and dismemberment of his neighbour in Galveston, Texas in 2001.

