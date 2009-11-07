Florida Governor Busted Blowing Out Candles On Ponzi-Schemer's Million Dollar Birthday Cake

Scott Rothstein, the self-styled “Jewish Avenger” and south Florida power lawyer, is in deep trouble.



He hasn’t been formally charged, but a perhaps $1 billion Ponzi scheme he ran has been unravelling.

That’s caused headaches for the slew of politicians he donated to.

Many, like the official Republican and Democratic parties of Florida, have returned the money or given it to victims.

But something curious is happening with Florida GOP Governor Charlie Crist. He returned contributions, saying said he barely knows Rothstein.

That’s strange, considering pictures of a certain birthday caking floating around the web today.

In 2008, dozens of boosters gave $5,200 apeice to sponsor single candles on a cake celebrating Crist’s 52nd, raising about a $1 million. But as Talking Points Memo and several Florida papers have noted, Rothstein did something special, paying $52,000 to sponsor the whole thing (see the “From:” candy pictured).

Crist and Rothstein even blew out the candles together, courtesy of the Broward-Palm Beach New Times:

Gotcha!

Cake image: Miami Herald

