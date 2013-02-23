The Jets Still Think They Can Trade Tim Tebow

Photo: NBC Sports

While some in the media are wondering if Tim Tebow will even be in the NFL next season, the New York Jets are still holding out hope that they can get something in return for the maligned quarterback.Rich Cimini of ESPN.com is reporting that the Jets will talk to other teams about trading Tebow.



According to Cimini, the Jets will “try to shop” Tebow at this week’s scouting combine. Of course, as Cimini points out, “chances are, no one will bite.”

Draft picks, even late in the draft, are so valuable in the NFL these days, due in large part to the salary cap, that teams are not going to let one go for a player unless they have a good indication that he will be a difference-maker. And even then, teams would only make the move if they thought other teams were interested also. Otherwise, it is better to just wait for the Jets to release Tebow.

And now that is seems clear that the Jaguars are not interested in Tebow, there is little reason to think anybody else would have a strong interest.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.