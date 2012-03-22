The Jets Are Crazy, Long Live The Jets!

The New York Jets traded for Tim Tebow.



The move puts a mountain of pressure on Mark Sanchez, divides the locker room, brings heaps of criticism on the front office, and invites a media circus that will surely swell and grow crazier as we build toward the season.

From an X’s and O’s standpoint, it makes no sense. Tebow can only thrive in a system that’s tailored to his exact strengths and weaknesses. So for him to be an effective complement to Mark Sanchez, the team would have to learn how to run two philosophically opposed systems at the same time.

Even if the Jets treat Tebow as purely a long-term project, he won’t be the second-stringer because he couldn’t effectively run the Sanchez offence in case of an injury.

So the bottom line: The Jets just traded for a third-string distraction that could very well submarine the franchise and cost everyone from the coach to the GM to the quarterback their jobs.

But guess what, ya’ll, we love it.

Sports, the NFL most overtly, is entertainment. It’s fun. And what’s more fun than having Tebow involved with one of the league’s most dysfunctional, ridiculous, downright entertaining franchises?

It may be a disaster, but following this team from week to week is going to be fascinating.

We have no idea what the Jets are thinking with this move. But whatever it is, we like it.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.