The JetBlue Pilot Who Had A Meltdown Is Facing Criminal Charges

Photo: AP Photo/Steve Douglas

The pilot who had a meltdown on a JetBlue flight yesterday is going to be facing more than disciplinary action from the company.According to The Wall Street Journal, federal authorities are pressing criminal charges against Clayton Osborn, the pilot of JetBlue Flight 191.



It is being contended by authorities that Osborn knowingly interfered with the the flight crew that was under his command on the ill fated trip from New York to Las Vegas.

After the flight, Mr. Osborn was taken to a local hospital for observation and was also in the custody of the FBI.

This is the first blemish on Osborn’s record, as he has frequently been referred to as a “consummate professional.”

