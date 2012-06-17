THE JC PENNEY DISASTER TIMELINE: How Ex-Apple Guru Ron Johnson Is Destroying The Company

Photo: Apple

Update: Michael Francis, president of JCP, announced his resignation on June 18, 2012. Francis was hired by Johnson during JCP’s c-suite overhaul.



Ron Johnson, the former retail boss at Apple, became CEO of department store chain JCPenney in November 2011.

Since then the company, which had a very good 2010, has implemented a series of gigantic overhauls to nearly every aspect of its business.

It’s resulted in the shedding of customers, sales, employees, and profits. It’s so bad, one employee warned, “I fear we are turning into Sears, the laughing stock of retail.”

This past week, analysts put out more grim evaluations regarding the success of Johnson’s attempts to make JCP more like AAPL. Given its current direction, it’s hard to imagine Johnson keeping his job much longer. How did someone who oversaw one of the world’s most admired retailers create this big of a mess in a year?

