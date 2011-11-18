WATCH: The Jason Segel SNL Promo Is Here

Jason Segel is hosting “Saturday Night Live” this weekend with Florence And The Machine, and out of all of the great hosts this month — including Charlie Day and Emma Stone, he’s the one we’ve been most excited about.



“The Muppets” movie seems to be taking over — there was even a proposal for them to host the Oscars, and Segel never disappoints.

This is his first time doing the show and it has awesome potential.

Here’s the promo, which he shot with Vanessa Bayer, and we have to admit that it made us laugh out loud.

Watch the video below:



