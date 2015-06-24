Japanese stocks just closed at a 19-year high

Getty

The Nikkei 225, supported by a weaker yen and improved investor sentiment towards Greece, has closed at a fresh 19-year high.

The index finished up 0.28% at 20,868.03, marking the highest level seen since November 29, 1996.

Here’s the 5-minute tick chart of the USD/JPY exchange rate over the past 48 hours, something that has helped underpin the rally in stocks seen this week.

