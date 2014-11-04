The Japanese Market Is Soaring

Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images for MORINAGA

The market is soaring in Japan in the first trading day since the central bank eased monetary policy.

The Nikkei 225 was up 4.16% to 17,096.50.

The Bank of Japan announced on Friday further easing of monetary policy due to concerns that a decline in oil prices would weigh on consumer prices and delay a shift in sentiment away from deflation.

The local market jumped 5% in reaction.

The market was closed for a holiday on Monday and today is the first full trading day since the easing announcement.

