The Japanese Hate The Chinese A Little More Each Year

84% of Japanese have a negative impression of China, according to an annual bilateral survey translated by Japan Real Time’s Yoree Koh.



This number has been rising since 2006 when only 36.4% disliked China.

Surveyed Japanese disliked China due to export restrictions on rare earth metals, as well as the territorial dispute over the Senkaku Islands, according to Koh. We suppose there are also sour grapes over China’s unstoppable rise while Japan languished for over two decades.

64.5% of Chinese have a negative impression of Japan.

The pinkish red line shows Japanese who dislike China. The bright red line shows Chinese who dislike Japan.

Photo: www.genron

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.