The Japanese Government Has A Shocking Forecast For National Population Shrinkage

Photo: Flickr

You knew that there wasn’t much population growth in Japan, but the extent to which the population is expected to shrink will stun you..AFP reports that the National Institute of Population and Social Security Research predicts the Japanese population will shrink by two thirds (!) by 2110. About a third of the population will disappear by just 2060.



The group also forecasts an increase in life expectancy from 86.39 years to 90.93 years.

If demographics is destiny, and a high dependency ratio spells doom for the economy, well then… yeah, this is trouble.

