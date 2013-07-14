The Japanese Enjoy New Snail Slime Facials

Getty/ Joe Raedle

When it come to testing out the lastest trends the Japanese don’t travel at snails pace, particularly when it comes to cosmetics.

The Australia News Network reports a salon has recently introduced Japan’s first live snail treatment where recipient are pampered with snails crawling over their face leaving slimey discharge.

The slime, which some say has an anti-ageing effect on human skin, is used by Ci:z.Labo beauty salon in Tokyo to help remove old cells, heal and moisturise the skin.

The snails alone cost around AUD $116 and the as part of the ‘Celebrity Escargot Course’ clients receive an intimate five minutes with the bugs.

Ci:z.Labo has said the therapy is so relaxing it send some users to sleep.

Yuck.

Here is more.

